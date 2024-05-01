5 personal statement mistakes that will get you rejected

These are the mistakes that must be avoided if you want your application to be successful

Your personal statement, or statement of purpose, is your best opportunity to impress during the application process and land that coveted university place. First impressions count, so it is vitally important that you get it right.

Adela Belin of Writers Per Hour examines the five most common mistakes that she sees in personal statements and explains how to best avoid them.

1. Lack Of Clarity, Specificity, Or Excessive Length

Crafting a personal statement requires precision and clarity, yet one common mistake is the failure to convey your motivations and goals with specificity.

Adela notes, ‘Vague or generic statements fail to captivate admissions committees and leave them questioning the applicant’s commitment. Without a clear narrative outlining your experiences and aspirations, your personal statement will lack impact. It will not effectively distinguish you from all the others vying for the place you want.’

Admissions officers are also inundated with applications, so they appreciate brevity. Lengthy statements lose the reader’s attention and can obscure your message, so stick to word limits and prioritize clarity.

Adela advises, ‘The best way to make a great first impression is by keeping it brief and to the point. That is always the strongest start for applicants.’

2. Failure To Demonstrate Fit

Another pitfall is not demonstrating how your interests and experiences align with the program or institution. Admissions officers seek candidates who not only meet academic criteria but also exhibit a genuine interest and understanding of the university’s offerings and values. Neglecting to articulate this clearly can undermine the relevance of your application and diminish your chances of success.

3. Criticism And Negative Language

Your personal statement reflects your personality, so make sure it is positive. Criticizing previous institutions or personnel marks you out as a negative person, making it less likely that you will be accepted.

‘Keep your attitude and comments positive,’ recommends Adela, ‘and you will be seen as a positive person. Being critical or negative will have the opposite effect.’

4. Poor Grammar And Spelling

Nothing detracts from the professionalism of a personal statement more than poor grammar and spelling errors, as these mistakes reflect poorly on your attention to detail and communication skills. Admissions committees expect polished, error-free writing, and overlooking grammar and spelling can create a negative impression that undermines the credibility of your application.

Adela suggests, ‘If you need help, then there are plenty of free online grammar and spelling tools available. Always read through your final statement to try and catch any final errors, but it’s always a good idea to use a checking tool as well.’

5. Plagiarism Or Other Dishonesty

The most damaging mistake an applicant can make is plagiarism or dishonesty.

‘Nothing will get your application rejected faster than dishonesty,’ says Adela. ‘Plagiarism certainly counts as being dishonest, but so does exaggeration. Stick to the truth at all times.’

Admissions staff value integrity and authenticity, and any hint of dishonesty will usually result in immediate rejection. Applicants must always ensure that their personal statement is an honest reflection of their own experiences, ideas, and aspirations. Any attempt to deceive or misrepresent oneself jeopardizes the application and damages your academic reputation. ‘Even if a dishonest statement does get you through the door, if your institution later finds out, you could face severe punishments,’ Adela says.

‘Never underestimate the importance of your personal statement,’ says Adela. ‘If you get it wrong, then chances are the rest of your application will not even be looked at, let alone given any serious consideration.

‘Once your personal statement is finished, sleep on it. Go back to it the next day and re-read it again with a fresh mind, looking for any of these errors. Remove any irrelevant personal information, cut out technical jargon you may have used, and see if you can trim any more words to make your statement brief but effective.’

story by https://writersperhour.com