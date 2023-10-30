5 suspects detained in Tanzania over illegal possession of 6.9 kg of gold

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the illegal possession of 6.9 kilograms of gold, Tanzanian police said on Saturday.

Benjamin Kuzaga, the Mbeya regional police commander, said the gold was seized while the suspects were transporting it without a permit.

Kuzaga told a news conference in Mbeya that the gold was seized during a crackdown conducted by the police in cooperation with officials from the Tanzania Mining Commission.

“Experts from the commission are assessing the value of the seized gold,” Kuzaga said.