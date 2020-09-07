Soldiers from the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) secure a ceremony honouring four soldiers killed in the violence that erupted in the Northwest and Southwest Regions of Cameroon, where most of the country’s English-speaking minority live, on November 17, 2017 in Bamenda. Four soldiers were killed this month in less than a week, in attacks attributed to secessionist “terrorists”. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER/Getty Images

Pakistani military said on Monday that five terrorists including a commander were killed in the country’s northwest tribal district of North Waziristan.

An army statement said that the wanted terrorist commander Waseem Zikriya was killed along with four others during an intelligence-based operation of the security forces in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan that borders Afghanistan.

The statement from the army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that 10 other terrorists were arrested.

According to the army, the commander who belonged to the Haider Khel area of Mir Ali was wanted as he had been the mastermind in 30 different terrorist acts since 2019. The terrorist commander was directly involved in target-killings, attacks on security forces and the killing of a government officer in the area.

Pakistani military had conducted a series of operations against terrorist groups in North Waziristan. Although the area has mostly been pacified, remnants of the terrorist groups still manage to launch attacks on the security forces sporadically.

A military official said on Monday that two Pakistani soldiers were critically wounded after a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire at a vehicle of security forces in North Waziristan.

