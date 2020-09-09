Turkish security forces seized more than five tons of marijuana in an operation in southeastern Turkey, its Interior Minister said on Wednesday.

Gendarmerie forces seized 5,081 kg of marijuana and 14.1 million cannabis roots in “Lightning 7 Narco-Terrorism Operation” conducted in Lice district of southeastern Diyarbakir city, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted.

Turkish authorities have been confiscating narcotics shipments since the 1980s, with the country seizing over 40 tons of marijuana in 2019 alone.