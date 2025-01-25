50 Cent Reacts to Diddy’s Plea for Friendship in Viral Video

50 Cent has responded to an old video of Sean “Diddy” Combs pleading for their friendship, and his reaction is classic 50 Cent—unfiltered and blunt.

The resurfaced clip, which has been making the rounds on social media, features Diddy expressing his desire to mend fences with 50 Cent while boasting about his success as a “top money-getter.” In the video, Diddy says, “Me and him could be friends, but he doesn’t want to be my friend. I wanna be his friend so I can teach him everything I know, so he can become a better money-getter, since I’m the number one money-getter in the world.” He then humorously implores, “Yo 50, please be my friend. You’re breaking my heart. Curtis, please be my friend. Please.”

However, the heartfelt plea didn’t resonate with 50 Cent, who wasted no time responding in typical fashion. Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, “What kind of f*ed up st is this? Nah, something ain’t right. Stay over there playboy. LOL.”

It seems 50 Cent wasn’t feeling the charm offensive from Diddy, and his social media response shows he’s not one to shy away from letting his followers know exactly how he feels. The back-and-forth between the two music moguls has been a source of public intrigue for years, and this latest exchange is just another chapter in their ongoing saga.