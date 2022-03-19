50 Computers Presented To FIASEC

Mr Dennis Duku, an old student of Fiaseman Senior High School (FIASEC) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, has donated 50 HP desk top computers with accessories to his alma mater.

The items worth over US$ 3,000 are to help promote the study of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in the school.

Presenting the items, Mr Duku who is currently a military officer based in the United States of America said, the school trained him to become a better person and it was his turn to also show gratitude to the school, hence the donation.

He urged the management of the school to put the items to good use to ensure they derived the needed benefit for both teachers and students.

Mr Duku explained that “currently technology advances every second, and the world is being driven by technology. I think ICT is best for schools, so students should take advantage and study it well.”

Receiving the items, Mr John Kofi Sagoe, Headmaster of FIASEC stated that the school had made several appeals to individuals, philanthropists, institutions and organizations to assist them with computers at their ICT laboratory, but it had not yielded any results.

He said the donation was timely as it would facilitate the research work of teachers to enhance their service delivery and improve upon performance of students in ICT.

“In a similar way, the donation will give immense boost in our quest to introduce ICT as an elective subject in the school. I am really excited because this kind of donation is what the school has been waiting for. I thank Mr Dennis Duku, a 2006 Year Group of this noble institution for the kindness,” he added.

He said some challenges confronting the school included the encroachment on the school land by some individuals because it was not walled, Inadequate bungalows to accommodate the 120 teachers of the school.

He, therefore, appealed to individuals, old students of FIASEC and corporate organizations to help address the pressing needs of the school.

Mr Alex Kwaku Duah, former Municipal Director of Education, urged all old students of FIASEC to emulate the example of Mr Duku by supporting the school in any form to complement the efforts of the government.

Master James Kwame Yeboah, Boys Perfect, added that, with the new computers, students would have practical skills in the ICT subject to broaden their knowledge to excel in their studies.