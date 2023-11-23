50 drivers educated on road safety in Obuasi

As part of efforts to rein in road accidents in the Adansi enclave ahead of the yuletide, 50 commercial and institutional drivers as well as cyclists have undergone free training on safe road usage.

The training was put together by AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ghana Ambulance Service, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.

According to statistics from the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, more than 30 people died out of 145 accident cases recorded in Obuasi between January and September 2023.

This, according to the Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, was very alarming thereby informing stakeholders to put in place proactive measures to contain the situation.

She told the media on the sidelines of the training that, it formed part of the community safety programme of AngloGold Ashanti, aimed at instilling a culture of responsible driving and adherence to traffic rules, as well as raise awareness about potential hazards on the road.

She said through the training, drivers would be equipped with the necessary tools and information which would enable them to use the road safely, thereby reducing accidents and preventing deaths or injuries on the road.

Ms Kyei was optimistic that the training would provide the platform to enhance cooperation and communication between drivers and relevant authorities, to address concerns and ensure strict adherence to road traffic regulations.

She hinted that AngloGold Ashanti after the training, would come out with a broader road safety campaign project which would further empower drivers with the necessary knowledge and skills.

“We believe with this, we can make a significant contribution in reducing road accidents and saving lives,” she noted.

Mr. Edwin Ofori, the Obuasi Manager of DVLA, lauded AngloGold Ashanti for organising and sponsoring the training, stressing that it would empower drivers by refreshing their minds on the best practices to adopt to ensure safety on the road which would help reduce road accidents in Obuasi.

He called on drivers to prioritise vehicle maintenance, which he said was crucial for keeping cars running smoothly and safely.

“Regularly check and change the oil, inspect the tires, brakes, and lights, and schedule routine maintenance like tune-ups and fluid checks.

Always remember, proper maintenance can help prevent breakdowns and extend the life of the vehicle,” he advised.

Chief Inspector Francis Egyir of Obuasi MTTD, who took the drivers through how to ensure safety on the road, blamed the surge in road accidents on reckless driving.

He advised drivers to avoid texting or talking on the phone and other activities that could distract their attention while driving.

“It means anticipating potential hazards and taking proactive measures to avoid accidents and stay alert, follow traffic rules, and be mindful of other drivers,” he reiterated.