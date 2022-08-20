500 Lifesaving Stories Received For 6th MTN Heroes Of Change

MTN Ghana Foundation has received over 500 entries for the sixth edition of MTN Heroes of Change dubbed “the Special 25th Anniversary Edition”.

Entries were received from all 16 regions of Ghana showing projects of individuals and institutions implemented during the peak of COVID-19. The entries received were initially pruned to 100, and further review to 30 entries. A team was dispatched into the communities to authenticate the stories after which 10 finalists have been selected. The projects of the finalists have been documented and will be aired in the form of a 13-week television series. Starting from tomorrow 20th August 2022, the stories will be aired every Saturday on TV3 at 5:20pm, UTV at 7:30pm and every Sunday on GTV at 5pm.

After the television show, a final live event will be held to present awards to all the finalists. A total of Ghc200,000 has been allocated to reward the final 10 Heroes. All ten (10) finalists will receive a cash prize of GHS 20,000, a certificate, and a citation.

Heroes of Change Season 6 was launched to recognize individuals and institutions who have made significant impact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This recognition will be done in the three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation which are Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.

Commenting on this development, the acting Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Ghana, Nana Kofi Asare said, “MTN Ghana Foundation launched this edition of Heroes of Change to show special appreciation to individuals who reached out to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our country when it mattered most”.

“Certainly, through the reviewing process we have seen heart-warming stories of people who risked all they had to provide for others in their community. This is what the Heroes of Change seeks to achieve – to unearth the stories of individuals who are providing solutions to everyday problems in our communities”, he added.

MTN Heroes of Change was launched in July 2013 with the aim of identifying and recognizing selfless people who continue to sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives. Since its inception, 50 heroes have been recognized and awarded for their contributions to society with 5 emerging as the overall Heroes of Change winners.

As a result of its impact, MTN Heroes of Change has won several awards which include 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and CSR Program of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.