500 Trees Planted To Celebrate Green Ghana Project

The office of Beyond Returns, Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Asebu Traditional Council have as part of the celebration of the Green Ghana Project, planted over 500 trees at the Pan African Village at Asebu in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Traditional Area in the Central Region.

The Pan African Village is a settlement meant for the diasporans who want to return to their ‘root’, settle, and contribute to the development of Ghana.

Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Charles Kwaku Buabin, in his welcome address disclosed the event was spearheaded by the office of Beyond Returns. He noted that over five hundred trees would be planted as part of the day’s activities. He used the occasion to thank traditional rulers present to make the program a success.

Director of the Beyond Returns, Anabel Mackenzie, in her address, noted that the tree planting exercise is not just aimed at beautifying the Pan African Village but also aimed at bringing to fruition the government’s tree planting project that has the theme ” Growing for a Greener for Tomorrow”.

The Dabeahen of the Asebu Traditional Council, Nana Oweredu, on behalf of the president of the Asebu Traditional Council, Professor Okatakyi Amenfi, lauded the government and the Office of Beyond Returns for the choice of the Pan African Village as an abode for the Green Ghana Project celebration in the Central Region.

Nana Oweredu however, expressed regret about the activities of illegal miners and a few selfish individuals that end up destroying trees planted. He used the event to plead with the government and the Forestry Commission mete out the appropriate punishments to those arrested for destroying the forest.

The Chief of Moree Alata, Nana Amenyi IV, while planting some of the trees, added his voice, and praised organizers for such an event; saying it will go a long way to reduce hazardous effects of the global warming menace and erosion on the site earmarked for the Pan African Village.

The representative of the Ghana Forestry Commission, Mary Mensah, identified tick trees, coconut, royal palm, militia, and umbrella plants as some biological Species that would be planted at the Pan African Village. She implored all to cultivate the habit of replanting trees to save lives.

The president, of the Pan African Village, Nana Gye Nyame, and the convener of Diaspora Collation, Rabbi Kohain Nathanya Halevi, reacted to the day’s event and indicated that trees signify the fertility of the Earth goddess that the Akans call Asaase Efua. He urged the public to protect the land by promoting the afforestation exercise.

Some diasporans who have resettled in the Pan African Village expressed delight at the tree-planting exercise and promised to take proper care of the planted trees.