50,000 oil palm seedlings distributed to farmers in Agona West

The Agona West Municipal Assembly has distributed 50,000 oil palm seedlings to more than 253 farmers free of charge to boost the agricultural sector in the Municipality.

The distribution of oil palm seedlings to farmers formed part of measures to create employment for the youth and increase oil palm production in line with the Planting for Export and Rural Development programme.

Mr Evans Onomah Addison Coleman, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) announced this at the second ordinary meeting of the Assembly at Agona Swedru in the central region.

The MCE said the Tree Crop Authority in collaboration with the Agona West Assembly had supplied 1,300 coconut seedlings to more than 20 farmers who have registered with the Department of Agriculture.

He said about 152 farmers have also undergone intensive training on climate change and maize production for them to the changes in the weather pattern towards sustainable food security in the Municipality.

Mr Coleman said the Agric extension officers have embarked on an exercise named ‘FARM and HOME’ visit intended to disseminate information on improved technologies to farmers and processors to improve livestock and crop production.

The MCE hinted that the Assembly on the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) was assessed by the Local Government and World Bank officials on August 3 and 4,2022 and scored 98 percent at the end of the exercise.

He said this means the assembly would receive unspecified funds from Urban Development Grant, a World Bank grant to undertake developmental projects to make the Municipality a better place for all.

The MCE said the Assembly also took part in the recent Central regional EXPO held in Cape Coast where it showcased its economic potential including palm oil and fruit processing for ready export.

It was also to attract investors to the area to create jobs and wealth for the people, especially the youth.

He therefore called on the investors both home and abroad to invest especially in agriculture, citrus, mangoes, and others.

The MCE said there is a large quantity of stone quarry deposits between Agona Nyakrom and Agona Kwaman, saying that the chiefs and Assembly have come together to negotiate with investors in that direction.