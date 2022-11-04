51 cleared to contest NDC Volta regional positions

The Vetting Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has given the green light to 51 aspirants to contest in the upcoming regional elections of the party in the Volta region.

Among them are the current Chairman, Mr Henry Ametefee, seeking another and Mr James Gunu, also contesting for re-election of the post of Regional Secretary.

The list sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed that four other candidates are challenging Mr Ametefee for the Chairmanship slot including a former Vice Chairman, Mr George Loh as well as Mr Marshal Emil Ackumey, Mr Francis Doe and Mr Mawutor Agbavitor.

Five aspirants including a female are in the race for the Vice Chairmanship slot for the Party.

They are Manfred Nuku-Dei, Mr Tumaku John, Madam Bridget Simpi Yaa Yvette, Mr Egypt Kwabla Kudoto and Mr Devine Fiakpui Dzahini.

Mr James Gunu is facing two others; Mr Gladstone Stanley and Mr Albert Laurent Sakabutu for the Secretary slot with some constituents in the region already calling for his re-election.

The Deputy Regional Secretary position is being contested by Mr Ege Bright Kwashie, Mr Stephen Adom, Mr Emmanuel C.K. Todzoh and Mr Stanley Nelvis Glate while Mr Daniel Agboka Dzegede Okudzeto Simmons and Mr Alfred Brown Kumah have also been cleared to contest the Regional Treasurer position.

For the Deputy Treasurer, Mr Abdul Hakeem Balogun, Mr Wonder Nditsi, Madam Evelyn Gaglozu and Madam Eleizabeth Edem Tsekpodoe are racing for the title and Mr Siki Abibu, the incumbent Regional Organizer is facing off with Mr Chester Ben Ati for the post.

Mr Abraham Kwame Ahiable, Mr Folikumah S. Charles, Mr Elliot Wogbe and Mr Akpah Divine Worlanyo are contesting the Deputy Regional Organizer.

For the Youth Organizer position, Mr Mathias Kwame Alagbo, Mr Angelo Norkplim Agbodzie, and Mr Dziewornu Boli have been cleared to contest.

Mr Kwame Asiemoah Junior, Mr Alex Doe Wuadi, Mr Johnson K. Samlafo and Mr Alex Biney are for Deputy Regional Youth Organizer position.

The Communication Officer slot is between Mr Agbleze Kafui and Mr Benedictus Amedume.

Mr Bright Delali Kugbeadzor, Mr Edwin Kwame Amemasor and Mr Tagbor Sampson Nukunu are contesting the Deputy Communication Officer position.

The Zongo Caucus position is being contested by Mr Iddrisu Mubarak, Alhaji Bello Misbaw and Hajia Hawa Tahiru.

Madam Delphia Fafa Agbai and Madam Akusika M. Kpene are both in the Women Organizer race and Deputy Women Organizer position is contested by Madam Marian Akua J. Adzroe, Madam Ann Awo Galley, Madam Cynthia Afeafa Woayor and Madam Fafali Nyonator.