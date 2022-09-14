5,184 people in Western North Region on LEAP

A total of 5,184 people in the Western North Region are beneficiaries of the government’s Livelihood Employment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative.

Mr Gideon Sagoe, Western North Regional Social Protection officer who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said beneficiaries were drawn from 293 communities within the Region.

The Regional Social Protection officer indicated that 468 of the beneficiaries were from the Wiawso Municipality, 1,170 from the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai, 251 and 843 beneficiaries from Bia East and West Districts Assemblies respectively with 714 from the Bodi District.

He said 482 were from Juaboso,322 from Sefwi-Akontombra ,300 from Suaman and 1, 577 from the Aowin Municipality.

Mr Sagoe mentioned network challenges at some pay points and Ezwich charges by some banks as a major challenge in the execution of the initiative in the Region.

He expressed concern about the fact that many day care centers in the Region were not registered and that his outfit would soon embark on an exercise to close such facilities.

Mr. Sagoe urged parents to always endeavour to register their physically challenged children at the various Social Welfare Departments to enable them to receive the needed support from the government.

The LEAP is a cash transfer initiative introduced by the government of Ghana in 2008 to support extremely poor and vulnerable Households in the country.