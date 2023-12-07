53 Russian Evacuees cross into Egypt through Rafah crossing

Fifty-three Russian citizens and their families have crossed the Rafah border checkpoint on Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Those who have crossed the checkpoint included 27 children, the ministry said in a Telegram post, adding that rescuers, psychologists and doctors were on duty to provide necessary assistance.

A total of 951 Russians have been evacuated from the conflict zone in Gaza to date, and over 880 nationals have already been transported to Moscow, including over 380 children, according to the ministry.