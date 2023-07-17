54 Brilliant Students On Free Excursion Trip …Courtesy Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council

The Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council in the western north region under the able leadership of Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama ll has offered opportunities to 54 students within 50 schools within the traditional area who were in first position in their various classes in the various schools.

The pre – festival excursion which was organised by Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama ll who is also a member of the National House of Chiefs and a member of the Council of State and the funding done by the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council was in partnership with the western north regional girl child coordinator and the regional education director in the persons of madam Georgina Amissah and Mr Abraham Fletcher respectively.

The 54 brilliant students had the opportunities to be taken to the national capital in Accra with free food and drinks where they visited the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, University of Ghana, Legon, the Black Star Square popularly called Independence Square, the Beach, also saw the edifices of the Jubilee House where the Executive arm of Government operates, Parliament House, the Supreme Court and of course the Bank of Ghana to acquaint themselves to see for themselves these national assets and learn their significance.