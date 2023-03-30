54 Percent of Republicans Support Trump in 2024 Presidential Election

A total of 54% of Republican primary voters support the candidacy of former US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, which is more than twice as many as the number of people who support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Fox News poll showed on Thursday.

The poll noted that DeSantis was supported by 24% of respondents. Since February, Trump’s rating has grown by 11%, while the support for DeSantis has decreased by 4%, the poll added.

The poll was conducted from March 24-27 and surveyed 1007 people.