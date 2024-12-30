54-Year-Old Chop Bar Operator Found Dead in Suspected Robbery in Volta Region

A 54-year-old chop bar operator, Dorcas Korkor Tetteh, has been found dead in what is believed to be a robbery gone wrong at her home in Anloga Kportorgboe, Volta Region.

Her body, bearing visible signs of violence, was discovered on the morning of Saturday, December 28, after she had returned from a church service the previous evening.

Family members, who spoke to Asaase News, were struck by the shock of the discovery. Korbla Ahiabor, a relative, recounted the moment he was informed of the tragedy. “I was at home when a family member came to tell me that something was happening to my sister. Upon my arrival at her house, I found her lying lifeless. I immediately contacted other family members and we reported it to the police,” Ahiabor said.

Upon investigation, the scene suggested a break-in. The metal bars on the windows had been forcibly removed, and both the windows and doors were left wide open. The signs of forced entry point to the possibility that the incident was a robbery that turned violent.

Police from the Anloga district quickly responded to the scene and have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Dorcas’s body has been taken to the Keta Municipal Hospital mortuary, with plans to transfer it for further forensic examination in either Ho or Accra.

For over a decade, Dorcas Korkor Tetteh had operated her chop bar, using the business to provide for her three children and extended family. Her untimely death has left her family and community in shock as they await further developments in the investigation.