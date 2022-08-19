57 year old farmer allegedly murdered wife

Gideon Tetteh, 57, a farmer, has been remanded into police custody for two weeks by the Ofaakor District Court over alleged murder of his wife, Sabina Bonney, 45.

The Magistrate, Mr Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako, adjourned the case to Thursday, September 01, 2022, whilst awaiting legal advice from the Attorney Generals (AG) Office.

The prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Godwin Akpaloo, presenting the facts before the court on Thursday, said the accused had been married to the deceased for 23 years, with five children.

He said the accused purchased a half plot of land at Mankomeda near Kasoa in the Central Region, on which the wife constructed a two bedroom apartment.

The accused person registered the parcel of land in his name as well as documents covering the building, and this resulted in a misunderstanding between the couple.

The prosecutor said although the wife financed the construction, Tetteh threatened her with death whenever she asked for the documents.

On Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022, whilst their children were in school, the accused dragged his wife to the room and demanded for sex.

Upon refusal by the wife, the accused tied her hands and legs, stripped her naked, forcefully had sex with her, and allegedly hit her head with a pestle, locked the door and left her in a pool of blood.

In his haste to flee the scene, Tetteh exchanged his phone with that of his wife and when their children returned from school around 1600hrs, they met their mother in a pool of blood and raised the alarm.

After several calls to his wife’s phone, which was in his possession, he later answered and showed up at the Jei Krodua Clinic, where he was arrested but denied the offence in a police statement.

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the accused into police custody to allow for further investigations and subsequent advice from the Attorney General’s Office.