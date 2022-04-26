58 households at Assin-Okyeso collapsed in rainstorm

An hour’s rain accompanied by strong winds on Sunday afternoon, hit the Assin-Okyeso community in the Assin South District of the Central Region, destroying many houses.

Though there was no casualty, the rain destroyed 23 houses and rendered more than 58 households homeless in the predominantly farming community of about 1,000 inhabitants.

Mr Emmanuel Kwabena Blewu, the Assin South District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

The devastating storm, also ripped up the roof of schools, churches, a cocoa shed and many other structures.

The affected persons are putting up with friends and relatives as NADMO gears up to give immediate support to ameliorate their plight.

Mr Blewu attributed the widespread disaster to old and dilapidated structures in the area, aged between 100 to 150 years and lacking maintenance as well as building in waterways.

“The occupants, particularly the owners have refused to vacate the structures after several warnings and public education by NADMO,” he explained.

He advised all residents across the District against building in flood prone areas which was the major cause of flooding in some parts of the district.

They should desist from dumping refuse in drains because that would chock the gutters, lead to flooding, and contaminate lagoons and the sea.

On climate change and its impact on weather, he cautioned the public to take weather warnings seriously with the on-set of the rainy season.

NADMO, he indicated was on hand to provide relief items to victims but it was their aim to prevent avoidable disasters.