58 year old awarded best teacher for Obuasi Municipality

Madam Elizabeth Adoko, 58, has been crowned the 2023 overall best teacher for Obuasi Municipality at a ceremony held in Obuasi to honour teachers and educational workers in the municipality.

With 38 years teaching experience under her belt, Madam Adoko who is the Head Teacher of Nana Ponkor II MA JHS, stood out as an exceptional educationist who had demonstrated remarkable commitments throughout her teaching career.

She took home a deep freezer and a citation as her prize.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi applauded the Municipal Education Directorate for putting together the awards ceremony to recognise hard working teachers in the Municipality.

“Teachers deserve to be honored. The commitment the teachers put into teaching in Obuasi is a reflection of the efforts the Directorate put in place by making education a success here,” the MCE acknowledged.

He said the Assembly through its collaboration with the Education Directorate played a key role in organizing this year’s teachers’ awards and pledged the Assembly’s resolve to sponsor subsequent ones in the coming years.

The MCE admonished parents to play their role in supporting their ward’s education to complement government’s efforts.

“The government is making frantic efforts to make education accessible through programmes like FCUBE and Free Senior High School, so parents must also play a role in making sure their children are always in school,” he appealed.

Mr. George Alfred Koomson, the Municipal Director of Education said teachers in the Municipality were doing a lot to maintain quality standards in education hence awarding them was in order.

He said the selection process was rigorous, strenuous, and transparent and involved key stakeholders in education including Assembly Members, Schools Improvement Support Officers and a committee formed to probe the outputs of the teachers.

He thanked the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and other sponsors for coming on board to make this year’s award ceremony a success.

Madam Adoko, in an interview with the media, said her achievement was due to her passion, commitment and dedication to the teaching profession.

“Teaching is a passion, and no matter how modest the salary may be, I sometimes use my own money to sponsor some school projects”. She added.