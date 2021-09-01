58,033 candidates set for WASSCE in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions

All is set for this year’s West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo, with a total of 58,033 candidates writing the examination in 106 centres, spread across the Regions.

They comprised 28,370 males and 29,663 females drawn from 115 schools comprising 78 public and 37 private schools.

It begins on Wednesday, September 1.

In an interview with newsmen in Sunyani, Mr. Anthony Kwesi Logodzo, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Branch Controller of the WASSCE, said 107 supervisors and 235 assistant supervisors had been engaged to supervise the examination.

He said all examination materials were enough and therefore cautioned the candidates to shun all forms of examination malpractices, saying malpractices were serious examination offences that could truncate the education of students.

Mr. Logodzo said it was also an offence for candidates to send foreign materials into the examination hall, and warned that results of offenders could either be withheld or cancelled.

“Examination malpractices can easily truncate the education of students,” he said, and advised the candidates to revise their notes, saying the candidates were going to be examined only on what they had already learned in school.