581 road crashes recorded in Krachi East in 2020

Krachi East Municipality in the Oti Region has recorded a total of 581 road crashes last year.

A total of 141 vehicles, made up of 109 commercial vehicles, 32 private cars, 48 motor tricycles and eight bicycles were involved.

Out of the total crashes, 26 were serious while 10 were minor with 150 injuries and 20 deaths.

The Municipality also recorded 10 pedestrian knockdowns in the year under review.

Police Inspector Lawrence Addo, Staff Officer at the Oti Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that over 90 percent of the crashes were caused by human errors.

He said over speeding and wrongful overtaking were major contributing factors to the accidents recorded with the human cost of these accidents huge.

Inspector Addo said the necessary logistics they needed to discharge their duties were made available to the Unit, disclosing that frequent patrols were ongoing in various communities in the Municipality to ensure safety on the roads.

He said MTTD was organising a road safety talk with drivers and motor riders Associations to educate them on the need to comply with the road safety protocols.