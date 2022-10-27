5G Service Revenue Expected to Hit $315 billion

A new study by Juniper Research has predicted operator-billed 5G service revenue would hit $315 billion by 2023, up 60 per cent year-on-year.

It however warned that additional revenue outside of subscriptions remained a work in progress.

The company forecast the revenue increase would be driven by the migration of mobile subscriptions to 5G networks, propelled by operator strategies which minimise or remove premiums over existing 4G tariffs.