As of September 2024, nearly five years after the launch of 5G services in Hong Kong, the number of users subscribing to 5G services has reached nearly 30 percent of the total mobile subscriptions, according to data from the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA).

The total number of 5G subscriptions grew by 16.1 percent year-on-year, reaching 7.6 million, while 4G subscriptions remained slightly higher at 17.5 million. Meanwhile, the number of 3G customers continued to decline, falling by 13.7 percent to approximately 563,000.

The rise in 5G adoption reflects an increase in average monthly data usage, which rose by 7.7 percent to an average of 8.6 GB. Prepaid mobile subscriptions also accounted for almost 39 percent of the total mobile subscriptions in the region.

5G services were initially launched by operators in Hong Kong in 2020 using the 3.5 GHz spectrum band, a key development in the city’s telecommunications infrastructure. Additionally, the data indicated that subscribers of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) grew by 13.6 percent to 4.2 million, and machine-type connections, which are essential for the growing Internet of Things (IoT) sector, saw a significant 21.1 percent increase to 762,203.

These statistics illustrate the growing impact of 5G on Hong Kong’s mobile landscape, signaling a robust shift towards next-generation connectivity and data consumption.