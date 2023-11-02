5star University College hosts maiden edition of Fashion for Change

5star University College is set to organize its maiden edition of the Fashion for Change project on November 11, 2023, at Patty’s Event Centre at East Legon, Accra.

According to the President and Founder of 5Star University College, Wilson Richbill, the mission of the project is to promote sustainable and ethical fashion practices, foster eco-conscious consumer behavior, and encourage brands to adopt environmentally responsible manufacturing processes.

He further explained that, by raising awareness about the interconnectedness between fashion and climate change, the initiative aims to inspire collective action and empower individuals to make informed choices that contribute to a more sustainable future.

“In a world facing unprecedented environmental challenges, the fashion industry is increasingly recognizing its role in contributing to climate change. However, The Leaders of 5Star University College believe that, within this realization lies a powerful opportunity to drive positive change. The “Fashion for Change” project emerges as a beacon of hope in Ghana and Africa at large, aiming to revolutionize the industry by promoting sustainability and raising awareness about the dangers of climate change. With a core theme centered on the perils of environmental degradation, this transformative initiative strives to foster a new era of conscious consumerism and responsible production practices within the fashion world,” he added.

Themed “Fashion for Change: Combating the Dangers of Climate Change”, the event will bring together top key players from all sectors. The students of 5Star University College will, through their fantastic performances, highlight the dangers of climate change.

5STAR UNIVERSITY COLLEGE as a leading fashion, media, filmmaking, IT, and business school in Accra, Ghana, has started a project with the SRC of the University College to help solve environmental problems in our communities.