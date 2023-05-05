5th Africa Procurement And Supply Chain Awards To Hold In Lagos , Entries Open

The Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards is slated to hold at the plush Oriental Hotel in Lagos Nigeria on 30th June 2023.

It is the largest gathering of procurement and supply chain professionals that lifts the veil on leading organisations and individual success stories within the Procurement and supply chain and in turn raised the bar of excellence in the industry.

The Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA 2023) will recognise leading procurement experts, teams, and top procurement & supply chain organizations, whose outstanding leadership and practices have raised the standards of the profession, showcasing top ethics, best practices, tact, and brilliance in managing organizations’ supplies as well as promoting business growth and sustainability in Africa.

In its fifth year, the Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA 2023) will also feature the Africa Supply Chain Live Summit themed “Shaping the future of procurement, supply chain, and logistics”.

This summit will provide an opportunity to benchmark strategies and define the best way to thrive in the current and uncertain market. It will also highlight the importance of local content development, sustainability, talent development, e-procurement, and more.

The summit will bring together thought-provoking speakers, inspiring leaders, and stakeholders from all spheres of the procurement industry who are pushing the boundaries when it comes to innovation to discuss the future ahead that will drive real impact in the sector.

Highlighting the essence of procurement and supply chain units in every organization, the Chief Executive Officer for Instinctwave, Mr. Akin Naphtal said without robust procurement and supply chain strategies, it would be impossible for most business operations to function.

Being indispensable business catalysts, supply chain processes have evolved at a rapid pace over the last few decades.

According to him, organizations across all industries depend on the expertise of procurement management in seeking out and managing external supplier relationships to ensure the needed items are acquired at the best possible cost.

Procurement management has a direct impact on an organization’s bottom line and strategic business operations hence their outstanding contributions to the industry must not go unnoticed.

Entries for the award’s night is open to all procurement & supply chain units that cut across all industries in the private and public sector space within Africa.

The Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) is guided by International Standards and are judged by independent, free and fair panel.

The prestigious awards scheme is in collaboration with the Ghana Institute of Procurement & Supply, (GIPS), and Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM).

APSCA 2023 promises to be an extraordinary one as it will provide an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders in the sector to network, entertain patrons, reinforce relationships with industry stakeholders, and reward staff with exceptional performance.