5th CFO and Public Finance Awards: Standard Chartered Bank, GEPA, GWL emerge Top Honourees 

Standard Chartered Bank, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) were among the standout institutions honoured at the 2025 CFO and Public Finance Awards, held on April 4th at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The award event celebrated excellence in financial leadership and institutional impact, bringing together distinguished organizations and professionals from across the region.

It was an evening dedicated to recognizing those who have made significant contributions to advancing financial governance and driving positive change within the public and private sectors.

Standard Chartered Bank emerged as one of the top winners at the 5th CFO & Public Finance Awards, held in Accra, Ghana, clinching three major honours that reaffirm its commitment to impactful banking and sustainable finance.

The bank was named Best Bank Financing Community Impact Initiatives, in recognition of its efforts to drive inclusive finance and support underserved communities through innovative financial solutions.

Additionally, Standard Chartered Ghana was awarded Best Bank in Investment and Wealth Management, a testament to its excellence in delivering trusted investment services and wealth creation tools for clients across the continent.

Highlighting the night’s celebration of financial leadership, Albert Larweh Asante, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, was recognized among the Top 50 CFOs of the Year, honouring his strategic vision, resilience, and leadership in navigating complex financial landscapes.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) received top honours at the 5th CFO & Public Finance Awards, further solidifying its position as a key driver of export-led economic growth in Ghana.

GEPA was named Export Trade Facilitator Provider of the Year, recognizing its continued efforts in supporting Ghanaian exporters and strengthening the country’s global trade competitiveness.

In addition to the institutional recognition, Bernice Ampofo, Finance Director of GEPA, earned a coveted spot among the Top 50 CFOs of the Year, lauded for her leadership in aligning financial strategy with GEPA’s mission to transform Ghana’s export ecosystem.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) emerged as a standout public utility at the 5th CFO & Public Finance Awards, securing two notable awards that reflect its financial strength and operational transparency.

The Finance Team of Ghana Water Ltd was honored with the Silver Award for Finance Team of the Year, celebrating their collaborative efforts in streamlining public finance processes and driving accountability in the water sector.

Further cementing GWL’s leadership in financial management, Thomas Mensah Abobi, Chief Manager – Finance, was named among the Top 50 CFOs of the Year, recognised for his strategic stewardship and contribution to public sector reform. Also, the organisation secured Finance Team of the Year (Silver) Award.

The Accountant General of the United Republic of Tanzania, Leonard Mkude, was honoured with the distinguished Public Sector Finance Leader of the Year Award. Under his guidance, the Finance Team of the Accountant General of Tanzania excelled, securing Gold Award for Finance Team of the Year.

Meanwhile, Stevens Mwanje, the Chief Financial Officer of Uganda’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF), earned a well-deserved spot among the Top 50 CFOs of the Year, reflecting his exceptional financial stewardship. Additionally, NSSF Uganda was recognized for its outstanding performance, clinching the Finance Team of the Year (Bronze) award.