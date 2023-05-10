“5Th Dimension” album by Stonebwoy debuts No. 8 on Billboard World Reggae Album Chart

This week, the 17-track album debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard World Reggae Album chart, making it the first Ghanaian album to score this success on the reggae charts.

The album was ranked “based on multi-metric consumption blending traditional album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming (audio and video) equivalent albums,” according to Billboard.

This new feat adds to a list of notable Billboard appearances scored by the Ghanaian reggae, dancehall, and afrobeat singer, which includes a Billboard World Album Chart appearance with his 2017’s Epistles Of Mama (EOM) album, as well as a Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart appearance for “Nominate”, his 2020 lead single off “Anloga Junction” album. He is also the recipient of three billboard achievement plaques for his features on Collie Buddz’s “Hybrid Album” and Sizzla Kalonji’s “I’m Yours”. The two albums ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the Billboard charts.

Already, the album’s lead single “Life & Money”, which features UK rapper Stormzy, claimed the No. 14 spot on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Top 20 songs this week based on sales and streams since its release.

“5th Dimension” is Stonebwoy’s 5th career album and his first in three years after the release of Anloga Junction in 2020. The 17-track album incorporates Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, amapiano, folk, and other genres while leaning primarily toward pop and pop-related themes. The project also boasts features from Nigeria’s Davido, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo, and South African amapiano progenitor DJ Maphorisa. Others include Shaggy (Jamaica), Dexta Daps (Jamaica), Mereba (US), and Jaz Karis (UK).

STREAM “5Th Dimension” album here: https://stonebwoy.lnk.to/5Dimension