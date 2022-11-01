5th edition of December to Remember UK launched

The 5th edition of ‘December to Remember UK’ was launched on 28th October, 2022 in London at a beautiful ceremony.

The launch which was limited to only 50 personalities but increased to 70 due to popular request was organized purposely to give insight and updates of activities of what will be happening during the main event in London later in December.

The Chief Executive Officer of the event Madam Akosua Serwaa Afriyie expressed gratitude to all patrons especially Africans who have supported the event and continuously make it successful for the past five years.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of AKOSUA KONCEPTZ, Akosua Serwaa Afriyie also explained that more people were willing to attend the launch but she had to cut the numbers and allow only the first 70 people.

She urged Africans in the diaspora not to miss the main event which is set to come off on 23rd December, 2022 at Grand Sapphire Hotel & Banqueting Croydon and also cautioned that tickets should be purchased ahead of the event to avoid last minute disappointments.

