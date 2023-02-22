5th Edition Of Willie Williams Memorial Athletics Open At Legon On March 18

The 5th edition of the Willie Williams Athletics Championship comes off on 18th March 2023, at the Athletics Oval of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The annual event is organized to celebrate the late Paa Willie who was an athlete and later became a coach, he is known to have unearth top athletes like Aziz Zakari, Philomena Mensah, Ruki Abudulai, Mercy Addy and others.

The championship is aimed at selecting and training future stars for Ghana. Athletes, and take inspiration from 2020 Olympian, Benjamin Azamati the current 100m champion of Ghana, Latifah Ali and Joe Paul Amoah, the SWAG Athlete of the year.

According to Mr. James Thompson, the main organiser, the Championship is open to the general public and sanctioned by the Ghana Athletics Association.

Supporting oganisers of the Championship include Pierre Jean Sacramento (Swallow), Eric Ofori Owusu of Ghana Immigration Service and James Thompson Anlaamige(Bakayano) who promised fireworks on the, day of the competition.

He has appealed to the Ghana Government and companies to put in money to make the program a long lasting one and to help bring up more stars for Ghana.

The events to be participated include,100m to 5000m for both men and women, High Jump and Long Jump also for men and women.

The competition would start at exactly 8:00am and close at 5pm.

Felix Timean(Sakora) is Chairman of the competition while Mr. Wisdom Loh (Father of Ghana’s Athletics) is the Patron

Mr. James Thompson Anlaamige (Bakayano).hinted that this year’s edition would be interesting and appealed to Athletics fans to come and give the young sportsmen and women morale.