5th Mining conference to be held in January 2023

The annual 5th edition of the West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum conference will take place from Tuesday, January 17 to 18, 2023, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly auditorium.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the conference is on the theme: “Building a Resilient and Sustainable Natural Resources Industry Beyond Global Pandemic.”

The conference would feature over 50 mining, petroleum, and investment organizations and leaders to share insights and knowledge on current trends in the resources industry amid the global pandemic, and investment opportunities.

It will provide a leading platform for stakeholders in the sector and opportunities for participants to discuss the current trends and research and insights into sustainability, and strategies to develop diversified economies.

It will also stimulate investment, and benchmark operational excellence by shaping the future of West Africa’s mining industry.

The conference, the statement said, would provide a platform for leading mining suppliers to showcase their solutions to West African Mining and Petroleum Professionals and an opportunity for business networking, hands-on experience, and knowledge transfer about exhibitors’ products and services.

“It will be an opportunity to network with powerful professionals in the industry during extended networking opportunities, including refreshment breaks, demonstrations, B2B matchmaking, and more,” it said.

The statement urged mining service providers, insurance companies, banking sector to participants in the conference by contacting www.waimm.org.

The Conference was instituted on June 11, 2016, to come up with solutions, ideas, and recommendations for the problems facing the mining and allied industries as well as the economy and development of Ghana, West Africa, and beyond.