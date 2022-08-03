5th RCORE training session on Clinical Trials begins

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has organised a training on Clinical Trials for some African countries as part of the Regional Centre of Regulatory Excellence (RCORE) programme to build their capacity.

The African countries include Benin, Guinea, Gabon and Cameroon.

The four week training is aimed at equipping African regulators and researchers with improved technical globally accepted standards for the conduct of regulation of clinical trials.

Mr Seth Seneake, the Head of Health Products Technology FDA, speaking at the opening ceremony on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, said the training would increase capacity in Clinical Trials in Africa and promote access to much-needed pipeline medicinal treatments.

He said this would only be accomplished through standardized clinical trial regulation criteria and ensuring that African residents had access to high-quality, safe, and effective drugs.

The training offers a great platform for regulators, researchers, and Clinical Trial stakeholders to interact and exchange ideas, expertise, and experiences gained throughout the years to learn from one another and improve on their activities, Mr Seneake stated.

The programme, organised in collaboration with the School of Public Health University of Ghana, would see participants taken through Clinical Trials Authorization, Good Clinical Practice (GCP) inspection, and assessment of trial site reports.

Mr Seneake said, “Through this, trainees will have a hands-on experience of the theoretical aspect of the training by reviewing a clinical trial application using the African Vaccine Regulatory Forum (AVAREF) forms.”

The African Vaccine Regulatory Forum (AVAREF) is a network of African national regulatory authorities and ethics committees which uses harmonization and reliance as pillars for capacity building.

He thus urged participants to actively participate in all activities to ensure that the objectives of the programme and expected outcomes were met.

Mr Seneake also expressed gratitude to Africa Union New Partnership for African Development, European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership, Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI), the School of Public Health, training facilitators that have made possible the training.

Professor Kwasi Torpey, the Dean, School of Public Health UG, speaking on the mandate of the School, said the training was an important game changer for the continent and urged participants to pay attention and take the sessions seriously.

Ms Mavis Boakye-Yiadom, Research Officer, on behalf of the FDA Technical Advisory, said the training was special as it had for the first time brought in participants from French-speaking countries.

She encouraged them to make use of the best practices and knowledge acquired in their work as regulators.