5th suspect arrested in Asaman Tamfoe robbery incident

The Police have arrested a fifth suspect connected to the Asaman Tamfoe gold-buying company robbery incident.

The suspect, Yahaya Adama, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the robbery, was arrested at his residence at Akwaboaso in the Eastern Region.

A Police report said that Adama admitted to receiving GHC11,000.00 out of the booty.

It said Adama and his gang of armed robbers, numbering seven, attacked and robbed a gold buying company at Asaman Tamfoe on May 27, 2022.

They shot and killed a security man and one other in the process and made away with over GHc !00,000.00.

The police said sustained intelligence operations had led to the arrest of four others out of the seven robbers, including Moro Saado who was apprehended on June 3, 2022, in Kumasi.

Ali Ousmanu who shot the security man was arrested on June 4, 2022, at Akabanten near Asesewa, and Elvis Kwaasi was arrested on June 15, 2022, at Asaman Tamfoe.

Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman the fourth suspect was also arrested on August 2, 2022, at Sofoline in Kumasi.

The Police assured the public that the two other gang members would be arrested to face justice.