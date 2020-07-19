A traffic accident killed six and injured six others in the northeastern Tunisian province of Nabeul on Sunday, the private radio station Mosaique FM reported.

An all-terrain vehicle and an interprovincial passenger transport vehicle collided in the region of Manzel Temim, about 60 km northeast of the capital Tunis, Lotfi Ben Alia, the region’s director of Civil Protection, was quoted by Mosaique FM as saying.

A soldier and a mother with her three children were among the dead, Ben Alia added.

Official reports indicated that Tunisia has a daily average of 30 traffic accidents, in which at least three are killed and 40 injured in addition to serious financial damage.

Until July 5, the number of recorded road accidents in Tunisia has reached 1,836 this year, causing 435 deaths and 2,625 injuries, according to figures from the country’s National Road Safety Observatory. Enditem

