6 Ghanaian cyclists will compete in the 34th Tour du Faso

Six Cyclists from the national cycling team, Golden Pedals are set to represent Ghana in this year’s 34th edition of Tour Du Faso in Burkina Faso.

The event scheduled for October 26 to November 5 2023, would roll off with six riders and three officials as requested by the organizers.

The riders included, Ebenezer Frank Tetteh Quaye from (All-stars Club), Foster Doevi from (Gladiators Club), Emmanuel Sesi from (Royal Club), Emmanuel Sharmah from (Young Stars), Solomon Tagoe from (Gutten Club) and Michael Naaba from (FCG) would be seeking to navigate the arid West African enclave.

The Golden Pedals would be departing the country on the 23rd of October.

The competition would serve as a preparatory ground for the upcoming Africa Games next year in Ghana.

Over 80 riders would be in action for the ultimate Leaders Jersey as the host Nation, Burkina Faso would be seeking to draw in the lost confidence towards their performance over the years.

However, eleven countries had confirmed their participation including Mali, Cote D’Ivoire, Algeria, Belgium, South Africa, France, Germany, Egypt, Senegal among others.

The competition encompasses ten stages with a distance of 1207.8 kilometers to battle over seven regions in Burkina Faso.

The first stage which begin from Ouaga to Po with a heated 144km road clearance and the second stage would be from Nioryida to Ziniare in 107.2km.

The stage three would be a circuit of Ouaga to Ouaga with a distance of 144km and the stage four would be the usual heated, grueling Road Race from Ouaga to Koupela in 136.8km.

However, Tenkodougo to Zorgho would sweep off the fifth stage with a short threshold power ride of 75.4km and stage six would be a 107.6km assignment from Ouaga to Koudougou.

Stage eight would be a beautiful criterium inside the favourite arena of Bobodioulasso covering a distance of 120km and the riders would depart Koudougou to the flat Road hot asphalt driveway of Boromo in 156km.

The penultimate stage would get into one of the hottest terrains from Bobodioulasso to Pa in 126.7 km.

And the final stage would be a hurdle Road finish from Sapone into the capital Ouaga in 112.1km.