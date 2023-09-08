6 Health Benefits of Avocados for Skin

The humble avocado is more than just a tasty ally; it is frequently regarded as a luxury in salads or a key component in opulent guacamole.

It’s easy to understand why this creamy fruit, which is native to south-central Mexico, has experienced a sharp rise in popularity worldwide. The avocado is a “nutritional powerhouse,” deserving of that moniker because it is a powerhouse of nutrients and is well-known for its health benefits.

Topical creams, serums, and exfoliants might come to mind when we think of beauty regimens. However, the source of healthy skin frequently starts from the inside, in the food we eat. The avocado is one of nature’s most potent beauty elixirs. But how precisely does this delicious fruit perform its internal magic? Let’s explore the significant skin advantages avocados provide.

1. Boosts collagen production

The protein called collagen is what gives skin its elasticity and firmness. As we get older, its production naturally decreases, which causes wrinkles and sagging.

Avocados help by being abundant in vitamin C, a crucial co-factor in the synthesis of collagen. Consuming foods like avocados that are high in vitamin C can help our bodies produce collagen and maintain youthful, resilient skin.

2. Hydrates and moisturizes

Fats in our diet have a direct impact on the condition of our skin, especially on how well-hydrated it is. The monounsaturated fats in avocados help to keep the epidermal layer of the skin moisturized, keeping it soft and hydrated.

As a result, the glow is maintained, and dry, flaky patches are avoided. These fats also aid in the absorption of nutrients that are water-soluble, further enhancing the health of the skin.

3. Protects from UV Damage

Although they can’t completely replace sunscreen, avocados do offer an additional layer of protection. The skin is protected from damaging UV radiation, which can cause skin cancer and premature aging, by the antioxidants, particularly lutein and zeaxanthin.

These substances lessen the oxidative stress on the skin by scavenging the free radicals created by UV exposure, preserving its health and radiance.

4. Anti-inflammatory properties

Skin redness, swelling, and itching spots are frequent indications of underlying inflammation. Avocados are anti-inflammatory foods because they are high in vitamins E and C.

These vitamins relieve discomfort by calming the skin and reducing puffiness. People who suffer from illnesses like eczema or psoriasis may find some relief from their symptoms by including avocados in their diet.

5. Combats acne and breakouts

It’s a frequent misperception that greasy foods contribute to acne. However, against popular belief, avocados’ inherent oils and nutrients may actually assist in lessening acne.

Avocados help to maintain the skin’s natural oil balance, keeping it from becoming either too oily or too dry. In addition, the fiber content aids in detoxification, decreasing the likelihood of acne outbreaks brought on by internal waste.

6. Slows aging

Avocados include a wide range of minerals, including B vitamins and antioxidants, that contribute to collagen formation as well as aging prevention. These nutrients protect against free radical damage, lessen the visibility of age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, and keep the skin supple and young-looking.

The writer, Lucy Chege, is a registered and licensed nutritionist based in Kenya, proficient in medical nutrition therapy.