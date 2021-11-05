6 kidnapped people from Nigeria’s university regain freedom

Six people abducted earlier this week by unidentified gunmen who attacked the University of Abuja in Nigeria’s capital have regained their freedom early Friday, the university authorities and police said.

The kidnap victims, including four staff and two children of one of the staff, were taken away after a group of gunmen attacked the staff quarters of the university on the outskirts of Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a terse statement, local police in Abuja said the victims were rescued on Friday through a joint operation with other security agencies.

The university’s vice-chancellor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah also confirmed in a separate statement to Xinhua that the victims were about to “get immediate medical attention to ensure they are sound and strong” before being reunited with their respective families.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings.