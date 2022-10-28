6 killed, 7 injured in road accident in Ugandan capital

Six people were killed and seven others injured in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Thursday after a truck lost control and crashed into five motorcycles.

Faridah Nampima, a traffic police spokesperson, said in a statement that the bodies of the deceased were taken to the city mortuary for postmortem examination, while the injured were rushed to the Mulago National Referral Hospital.

The Kampala accident occurred just a day after five people died and eight others were injured in a road accident in the eastern Ugandan district of Ngora.

According to police figures, Uganda registers some 20,000 road accidents, which cause more than 2,000 deaths, a year. Enditem