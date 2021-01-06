Six people were killed and nine others injured on Tuesday in a road accident involving a truck and a bus in Nigeria’s southwest region.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told Xinhua that a total of 20 people were involved in the incident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Five victims were unhurt.

The bus immediately lost control and somersaulted after being hit from the rear by the truck driver who earlier lost control while driving at top speed, said Ahmed Umar, head of the FRSC in that part of the country.

Umar said the driver of the truck tried to run away after causing the havoc, but he was arrested and detained by the police.

The police are investigating other causes of the incident, he added.

Deadly road accidents are frequent in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. Enditem