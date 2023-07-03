6 killed as bus rams into train in NE Zambia

At least six people died when a vehicle they were traveling in rammed into a train in northeastern Zambia’s Mpika District, the police have said.

Danny Mwale, the police deputy spokesperson, said the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a public bus, carrying 65 passengers, hit a Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) passenger train at a railway crossing point.

He said in a statement released Sunday evening that six passengers from the bus, including the driver and an infant, died.

The bus was heading to Nakonde, the border town with Tanzania, he added. Enditem