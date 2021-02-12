At least six people were killed when a freight vehicle carrying them overturned in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara regional state, police said Thursday.

The accident took place Thursday morning in Ankober locality, North Shoa zone of Amhara regional state.

“In the morning a freight vehicle carrying more than 40 passengers skidded off the road and overturned, killing six people and injuring 38 others,” said Wondefarew Aweke, Ankober locality police department.

The injured are currently being treated in nearby health facilities, the state-owned Ethiopia News Agency reported.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the deadly traffic accident.

Police are also on the manhunt for the driver and his assistant who fled the scene shortly after the traffic accident. Enditem