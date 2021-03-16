kidnapped in Nigeria

At least six people were killed and many others injured after a fuel tanker rammed into two tricycles in Nigeria’s southern state of Akwa Ibom, said an official on Tuesday.

The incident which occurred on Monday, along the Calabar-Itu expressway, was caused by overspeeding, said Oga Ochi, state commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Ochi told Xinhua that the overspeeding fuel tanker rammed into the tricycles while plying a failed portion of the expressway.

That failed portion of the road has been under repair for months after it was cut off by a landslide, locals said.

Ochi said the number of injured victims is unknown, adding the police had immediately commenced an investigation into the incident.

Deadly road accidents, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving, are frequently reported in Nigeria.

