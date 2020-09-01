MOGADISHU, Aug. 17, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2020 shows the blast site of the Elite hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. At least 16 people, including suspected attackers, were confirmed dead, and 28 others injured in the attack at a popular hotel in Somalia capital Mogadishu on Sunday. (Photo by Hassan Bashi/Xinhua)
MOGADISHU, Aug. 17, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2020 shows the blast site of the Elite hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. At least 16 people, including suspected attackers, were confirmed dead, and 28 others injured in the attack at a popular hotel in Somalia capital Mogadishu on Sunday. (Photo by Hassan Bashi/Xinhua)

At least three Afghan police and three assailants were killed in a suicide car bomb blast and ensuing gunfight outside a police camp in Gardez, capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Paktia province on Tuesday, the provincial governor confirmed.

“Today roughly at 5:30 a.m., one enemy detonated a car bomb outside a Public Protection Police Forces camp in Gardez. Two gunmen tried to enter the facility after the explosion, but they were shot and killed by police at the gate of the building,” Governor Haleem Fedai told Xinhua.

Five police personnel were slightly wounded in the blast that also damaged facilities of the front gate of the building, the official said, adding the wounded were shifted to a hospital in the region, 100 km south of the country’s capital, Kabul.

He blamed enemies of peace, referring to the Taliban militant group, for the attack.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic, the official said.

The Taliban militants have tried to overrun small towns or districts across Afghanistan and consolidate their position since the signing of a Taliban and United States peace agreement in late February.

The militants have intensified attacks, frequently launching hit-and-run ambushes against security forces.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.