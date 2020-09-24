At least six persons, including four children, were killed on Thursday in a two-storey house collapse in the province of Sohag, south of the Egyptian capital, state-run Ahram newspaper reported.

According to the report, three others were wounded and civil protection forces are still searching for the missing members of the family under the debris.

The victims were transferred to Sohag University Hospital.

Initial investigation said that the main reason of the accident remains unknown.