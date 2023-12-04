6 killed in lightning strikes in southern Tanzania

At least six people were killed Sunday evening and five others injured in a lightning strike in the Masasi district in the Mtwara region in southern Tanzania, an official said Monday.

Loutery Kanoni, the Masasi district commissioner, said the victims were struck by lightning at 6:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, as they gathered for traditional rites.

Kanoni said the lightning struck in Maparagwe village during a downpour and strong winds.

He said the injured persons were rushed to Ndanda Mission Hospital where their conditions were improving.