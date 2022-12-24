6 killed in northern Nigeria road accident

At least six people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Nigeria’s northern state of Bauchi, a traffic police official said on Thursday.

Yusuf Abdullahi, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi State, told Xinhua via telephone that the accident on Wednesday, at the Dinki village of the Bogoro local government area, was caused by speeding.

The driver of the vehicle, a van, lost control and rammed into a ditch, said Abdullahi, adding that six people died on the spot while the two injured victims had fractures and bruises.

The police official cautioned road users about the violation of traffic rules, especially during the festive season.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.