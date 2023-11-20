6 killed in road accident in eastern Uganda

Six people died on the spot, and eight others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred on Saturday morning in Uganda’s eastern district of Kamuli.

A motor vehicle lost control and hit people along the road, the police said in a statement. The injured were promptly transported to various health facilities.

Uganda witnesses about 20,000 accidents each year, resulting in about 2,000 deaths, according to police statistics, making it among the countries with the highest road traffic death rates.