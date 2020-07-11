Six people were killed and others in a road accident that occurred on Saturday in the southwest Nigeria’s state of Ondo, local authorities said.

The driver of a freight truck lost control due to a brake failure and rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction along Ore and Ondo town road.

Ahmed Hassan, an official with the Federal Road Safety Corps, who confirmed the incident, told Xinhua that the injured were taken to the hospital.



Hassan cautioned drivers to always check their vehicles and avoid over-speeding.

Bad road conditions, reckless driving, and overloading are the most reported causes of road accidents in Nigeria, according to local road safety authorities. Enditem

Advertisements