The Islamic State (IS) killed six members of the Syrian military intelligence in the country’s eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Friday, a war monitor reported.

The IS ambushed the military personnel on the road between the city of Mayadeen and Deir al-Zour provincial capital, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The UK-based watchdog group said the IS members used machine guns in their ambush.

A day earlier, the observatory reported intense battles between the Syrian army and the IS militants in the desert region in the western countryside of Deir al-Zour.

Tens of Syrian soldiers and IS militants have been killed in months of battles in the Syrian desert in eastern Syria, according to the observatory.

After losing key areas across the country, the IS now has a presence in the Syrian desert region in the remote eastern countryside of Homs province and Deir al-Zour province.