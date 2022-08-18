6 SMEs selected to receive technical support for sustainable production

Six Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have been selected to receive technical support for sustainable production to create jobs particularly for the Ghanaian youth.

The businesses selected from the agribusiness and renewable energy sectors of the economy were beneficiaries of the fourth cohort of the GrEEn Accelerator programme.

Innohub, the accelerator partner for the SNV GrEEn project, launched the programme in Accra, themed: “Assessing the benefits of greening your business.”

The six beneficiaries, including five females and a male, all operating “green businesses” would go through a six-month training to enhance their capabilities to expand while supporting a green ecosystem.

Ms Deborah Lomotey, Marketing and Communications Advisor, SNV, said the beneficiaries would be trained in businesses in good manufacturing practices, and market development opportunities.

There would also be trade fairs for them to display their products both at the local and national levels through partnership with ZidiCircle, a global incubator for African diaspora entrepreneurs, startups by linking them to about 15 angel investors.

Mr Thomas Wiredu, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Innohub, noted that the project since its inception two years ago, had enhanced the viability and scalability of businesses and contributed to ensuring a green ecosystem.

He expressed gratitude to the European Union (EU) Delegation in Ghana and SNV Ghana for their continuous support in promoting the growth of small and growing businesses, job creation and environmental sustainability.

Ms Stephanie Eyram Akrumah, Project Development and Socioeconomic Impact Director, Centre for Green Growth, highlighted the adverse effect of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment.

She also spoke on the role of the private sector in climate financing and the numerous funding opportunities available for green businesses and demonstrated to businesses how to calculate their carbon footprints.

Ms Akrumah said: “We all know that the green economy is the future, but we must make sure that everyone benefits, and no one is left behind “

The project is being implemented in the Ashanti and Western regions of Ghana with funding (EUR 20 million) from the European Union through the EU Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa.

Over the past year, 57 businesses have been trained under two cohorts and 33 green start-ups and SMEs were awarded matching grants of over GHS 1.5 million in the year 2021 from the GrEEn Business Plan Competition and GrEEn Innovation Challenge to support their business growth.