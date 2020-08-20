The National Health Commission said Thursday that 60 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

There were 516 patients still being treated, including 24 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 79,745 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 84,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.